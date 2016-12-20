Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Back Together After Heated Split

A photo posted by YNaija (@ynaija) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:15am PST

The drama train between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has made another stop — for now.

The couple are back together after an intense separation, multiple sources told Us Weekly. The couple had announced their crazy split on Dec. 17 after Chyna’s Instagram account was reportedly hacked.

Kardashian then took to Snapchat to reveal to his followers that Chyna left him, moving out of their home and taking their daughter Dream with her.

“I’ve never been this heartbroken in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chyna was reportedly tired of dealing with Kardashian and his depression. “She walked out when she couldn’t take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment,” an insider revealed.

“Chyna just couldn’t live with him anymore,” another source said. “[They both] say mean things [and it] blows up into these fights. She just couldn’t deal with his moodiness anymore. She just had to get away from it.”

After the couple exchanged some harsh comments on social media, Kardashian issued an apology on Instagram and revealed that he’s seeking help for his problems.

Now that the couple has reconciled — yet again — their reality series will move forward with a second season.

