Rihanna ‘Giddy’ Over Drake’s Public Display Of Love: It’s The ‘Sweetest’ Thing

Drake is shelling out the dough and rolling out the red carpet for his friend and crush Rihanna. She is not only opening the show tomorrow night, but she is being presented with the highest honor, the Video Vanguard Award.

And Drake wants the world to know how proud he is of her. The rapper had a massive billboard made to congratulate the performer.

It's a black billboard with fancy white writing on it that reads, "Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO."

His superstar on-again-off-again ex-girlfriend isn't taking the public display of affection for granted. A source told HollywoodLife.com that Rihanna loved the thoughtful gesture.

"She certainly appreciates the gesture and once this weekend cools off she's going to personally, like really really personally, thank Drake and talk to him about what they want to do now that she believes he's interested in her and wants more."

She even told her friends it is the "sweetest thing" a man has done for her.

"That's the sweetest thing any man's ever done for Ri. She's still in shock and has been being all giddy about it since it's gone up," the source dished.

Could this be what it takes to get the A-list couple back together officially?