'RHOA': Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Just Got Married for the Second Time This Weekend

Porsha Williams couldn't just have one wedding ceremony, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had two. On Nov. 25, she said "I Do" in a Nigerian wedding to Simon Guobadia. Despite their controversial engagement, they've proven naysayers wrong and made it down the aisle. The former radio personality became engaged to the Atlanta businessman last year after a month-long courtship. Their engagement caused side eyes from co-stars and fans due to Guobadia being separated from his previous wife, Falynn Pina, who was on Season 13 of the Bravo reality series as Williams' friend. They insists their engagement had nothing to do with the dissolution of Guobadia's marriage. This is the second union for Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart. Guobadia was has been married three time before.

For the Nigerian wedding, Williams had three outfit changes. She donned a red gown by designer Lakimmy customary for an Edo bride (Guobadia is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria) for the actual ceremony. She also wore an okuku, a headpiece with Benin coral beads before changing into two gowns by the designer Tabik: one in royal blue and one in gold. 250 guests attended the ceremony held at the Four Seasons.

On Nov. 26, they had their official wedding ceremony. It was a royal theme. They wed in front of 350 guests. As Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida ballgown with her brother Hosea Williams III, as gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain" with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra accompanying her. The moment and location was special for her.

"I definitely want the Lord to be in the place," she told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. "I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."

As a blended family with six children from previous marriages, their children had special places in their ceremony, with daughters as flower girls, bridesmaids, and walking down the aisle with family members. Williams wore a ball gown with a crown adorned on her head, with Guobadia rocking a royal-like suit.

The reception was held at the St. Regis. Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by the R&B group Dru Hill, who performed one of Williams' favorite tracks, "Beauty Is Her Name." Williams told PEOPLE: "I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, 'Beauty Is Her Name.' I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together."