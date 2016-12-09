Renée Zellweger Is in the Middle of Her Boyfriend’s Child Support Battle

Renée Zellweger gets roped into her boyfriend’s custody battle due to her “lavish” lifestyle: https://t.co/hFsfivkRFI pic.twitter.com/SrnMOptKdJ — E! News (@enews) December 9, 2016

Renée Zellweger is undergoing an intense legal battle against her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall‘s ex, Susannah Melvoin.

According to E! News, the three are in the midst of a child support for his daughter India Willah Bramhall. Zellweger is being asked to submit her assets for evidence to prove her boyfriend lives a rather high-end lifestyle.

Zellweger is said to have denied the request saying she is not involved in the battle and is between the two parents. She was asked to testify in which she explained and described the gifts she had purchased Bramhall throughout their relationship.

The two have been dating since 2012 and despite this legal battle, it doesn’t seem to have an effect on the pair.