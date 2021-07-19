Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Have Serious PDA Session on Beach

✖

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead engaged in a serious public display of affection Saturday at Laguna Beach, California. The couple began dating late last month after the Wheeler Dealers host finalized his divorce from Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, reportedly met while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride for the Discovery+ streaming platform.

On Sunday, TMZ published photos of the two-time Oscar winner and Anstead kissing on the beach. The photos reveal that Anstead's son with Haack, Hudson London Asntead, was with his dad and Zellweger at the beach. Hudson was born in September 2019. Anstead also has two older children with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

Anstead and Zellweger began dating in late June. Earlier this month, The Daily Mail published photos of the two at the same beach, near Anstead's home. The couple still has not publicly commented on their relationship, but Anstead appeared to hint at it in an Instagram comment last week. He shared a picture of himself with one of Zellweger's dogs. Breakup Recovery course founder Mark Groves responded to the picture by saying he was excited to see Anstead soon. "Same here friend! When you guys next in Cali! Have someone I would love you to meet xx," Anstead wrote. A fan later asked Anstead if he was smiling because he was in a new relationship, but Anstead said the smile was an example of "self-love."

"He’s excited about life and excited in general," a source told Us Weekly of Anstead. "Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on." The source later said Anstead is "super happy" and "seems like he's on fire."

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE Anstead and Zellweger "click" because they are both creative people who do not like public scrutiny. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her," the insider said. "Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Celebrity IOU: Joyride is a spin-off of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott's Celebrity IOU series, which featured celebrities making home renovations for special people in their lives. In the Anstead-hosted series, celebrities will "create automotive masterpieces" for important people in their lives instead. The show will run six episodes. Aside from Zellweger, the other celebrities featured are Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden, and Danny Trejo.