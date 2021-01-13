Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Mozambique

Rebel Wilson is opening up about a harrowing experience she faced while traveling in Africa, reportedly revealing to Ant Middleton in an upcoming episode of Sky One's Straight Talking that she was once kidnapped at gunpoint. "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped," she said, via The Sun. "It was in rural Mozambique."

The actress recalled traveling on a cattle truck when "these men came on another truck with a lot of guns." "[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck,'" she said. "They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere." Wilson noted that she "felt like I was very good in the crisis." "I was like a team leader," she told Middleton. "They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something."

Ultimately, no one was harmed, and Wilson and her fellow travelers were released the next morning. "They came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go, go, go,'" she said. "We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later."

"We didn't ask any questions. We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later," the Australian star continued, sharing that she believes the men "maybe used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck."

After she shared her story, Middleton told her, "I was expecting you to say, 'Yeah I came face to face with a snake or a spider,’ and then you tell me you got kidnapped at gunpoint. You need to do a hardcore action movie."

Wilson's episode of Straight Talking, in which she and Middleton travel to Mexico, will air on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Pitch Perfect star is the second celebrity to travel into the wilderness with Middleton, after One Direction member Liam Payne in 2019. Middleton told Graham Norton on Norton's Virgin Radio show that fans tuning in to the episode will see "a completely different side" to Wilson.

"She is larger than life, she is sensitive but Rebel knows what she wants, she goes after it and she uses all the positive traits that she has in order to get what she wants," he said. "But she is not scared of going into those dangerous places - this episode you get to see a completely different side to her."