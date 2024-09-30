Rebel Wilson Marries Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson married her partner Ramona Agruma on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Sardinia, Italy. Insiders told PEOPLE that the destination wedding was in the same place where Wilson and Agruma had their first vacation together as a couple. The two have not shared any photos from the ceremony yet, but fans are eager to congratulate them.

Wilson and Agruma took their relationship public in June of 2022, though it's not clear when they began seeing each other. At the time, Wilson posted a photo of the two of them together in Porto Cervo, Italy, so they had been together long enough for a vacation at least. They reportedly spent five days at Hotel Cala di Volpe, and this weekend they returned to the country for another milestone.

Back in 2022, Wilson told PEOPLE that she and Agruma had been set up "through a friend... And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic." Agruma, 40 years old, is the founder of a sustainable apparel brand called Lemon Limon. She and Wilson, 44, have been active on Instagram since they became official, even sharing news of their engagement there last year. Wilson proposed on Valentine's Day 2023 at Disneyland, writing: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Wilson even thanked The Walt Disney Company and CEO Bob Iger in the post, hinting that there was more to the grand gesture than the photos showed.

In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson described the elaborate proposal in more detail. She wrote: "Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face."

Wilson shared more insights into her love life in that book as well, divulging that she had never had sex at all until the age of 35. She also explained that she chose to freeze her eggs when she realized her 40th birthday was approaching, and that experience spurred her to make more healthy lifestyle changes as well. She wrote at length about her experience of balancing body positivity with health and wellness.

Agruma has even become involved in raising Wilson's daughter, Royce Lillian. Wilson had Royce in November of 2022 via surrogate, and she is now closing in on her second birthday. The family has a lot to celebrate professionally and personally as this year comes to an end.