Rebel Wilson Claims British Royal Invited Her to Wild, Drug-Filled Orgy Party

Rebel Wilson just shared an alarming story about her experience with the British royal family. The actress' new memoir, Rebel Rising, was released earlier this month. She wrote about an evening she spent with an unnamed royal in 2014, where she went along to a raucous party that included drugs and group sex.

"I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire's party – the guy who invited me, who's like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, 'We need more girls,'" Wilson recalled. She wrote that the party was just outside of Los Angeles at a secluded ranch, and it had a medieval theme. Accordingly, Wilson dressed up in a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat." She reminisced: "It was a vibe."

"The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool," she wrote. "The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight. I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs."

Things escalated late in the night when Wilson saw someone offering guests "a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy." Wilson asked about the treats and was informed they were actually "molly" – another term for the drug MDMA, or ecstasy. She wrote: "I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with, confused. He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy... the orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"

At that point, Wilson believed she realized why she had been invited, and why there was so much emphasis on the gender ratio. She wrote: "Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!" Wilson assured readers that she didn't participate, adding: "Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can."

Unsurprisingly, readers got right to work speculating about the identity of Wilson's royal companion at this party. So far, it's been hard to narrow down. Wilson's description of them as "fifteenth or twentieth in line for the throne" would suggest that there were just five suspects, though many seemed to assume that she was being vague and imprecise on purpose. They would also need to be a royal who spent time partying in the U.S. in 2014, and a source told The Daily Beast that "that's a huge pool of people. There are vast numbers of Windsor cousins, and some of them have spent and do spend quite a lot of time out in the U.S."

Wilson's book Rebel Rising was released on Tuesday, April 2. It is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.