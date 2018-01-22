Fergie’s Daughter Princess Eugenie Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Another royal wedding is on the horizon!

Princess Eugenie is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday, with the pair set to wed in the fall.

Eugenie is the daughter of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” Eugenie’s parents said in a statement.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

“The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the statement added.

The Palace also shared that the couple, who have been dating for about seven years, became engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua. The pair met in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier while Eugenie was at Newcastle University.

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE of Brooksbank. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

Brooksbank has attended multiple high-profile royal events, including the wedding of Pippa Middleton and Royal Ascot.

Ferguson expressed her congratulations in a series of tweets on Monday,

“Total joy!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple, adding, “I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock.”

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

The couple’s wedding won’t be the only royal affair at George’s Chapel, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at the venue on May 19.

