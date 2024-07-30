Prince William Banned Meghan Markle From Wearing Piece of Princess Diana's Jewelry

A new book about the British royal family claims that Prince William refused to let Meghan Markle wear any of Princess Diana's jewelry to her wedding to Prince Harry. Royal correspondent Robert Jobson's upcoming book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography says that Prince William was concerned about how fast his brother's relationship with Markle had developed. He reportedly asked Queen Elizabeth II to ensure that Markle wouldn't wear any of his late mother's jewelry.

Jobson wrote that Prince William urged his younger brother to "cool the relationship" with Markle, according to an excerpt published by The Daily Mail. However, once the wedding plans were underway Prince William still reportedly tried to keep things from getting too sensational. Jobson wrote: "William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother's bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank."

Jobson also claims that the relationship between these brothers was already faltering before Markle entered the picture. However, the idea that Prince Harry was moving too fast in his romance became a fixation of the feud early on. Prince William reportedly said "it would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life" before proposing or marrying. Jobson continued: "Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult. As a direct result, his relationship with his brother deteriorated fast. According to Harry's book Spare, William physically attacked him."

Prince Harry met Markle in June of 2016 and they began dating that fall. Prince Harry proposed just over a year later in November of 2017, and they married in May of 2018 at Windsor Castle. Markle did wear a tiara from the royal collection on her wedding day – a diamond bandeau made in 1932 for Queen Mary, which Queen Elizabeth lent to Markle. Some of the floral selections were chosen to honor Princess Diana specifically, but none of her jewelry was on display.

So far, palace officials have not responded to reporters' requests for comment on this jewelry choice. Jobson's book features many other anecdotes and claims about the royal family behind the scenes. Catherine, Princess of Wales: The Biography comes out on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It is available to pre-order now in print, digital and audiobook formats.