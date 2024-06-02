Meghan Markle Blamed for Sparking Prince Harry and Prince William 'Drama'

While Meghan Markle was on stage at SXSW to recently, decrying online abuse and hate she has received over the years, more vitriol was being lobbed by members of the Royal Family. According to Us Weekly, the appearance happened shortly after one of the Royal family's extended members blamed her for the drama between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is early in his tenure on the U.K.'s latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. While speaking with fellow castmates Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Goldsmith couldn't help himself.

He declares Prince William and Middleton the "saviors of the royal family," praises the "spectacular job" by King Charles III, but soon changes tone once Prince Harry and Markle enter the conversation.

"I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they were really comfortable together, loved," Goldsmith says. "And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair."

"And then you can't throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas," he adds. This is nothing new for Goldsmith, who has talked quite a bit about the estranged couple when they stepped back from their royal duties.

It also comes on the heels of Kate Middleton's surprising cancer diagnosis and the questions surrounding her absence from public life. Markle has been far from all of it in the U.S., but it seems she's just a magnet for criticism.