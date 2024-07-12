Royals Urged to 'Sever All Ties' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The British monarchy faces mounting pressure to completely distance itself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as tensions continue to simmer within the royal family. Since their departure from official royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves increasingly isolated from the institution they once called home.

In the years following their exit, the couple has engaged in several high-profile projects that have been perceived as critical of the royal establishment. These efforts have only served to widen the rift between the Sussexes and their regal relatives.

Royal commentator Dee Dee Dunleavy, known for her outspoken views on the couple, has recently advocated for a more decisive approach from the royal family. Speaking to Sky News Australia, Dunleavy suggested that the monarchy should consider revoking the couple's royal titles to mitigate future controversies.

Dunleavy painted a picture of a divided royal family, with Prince William emerging as the protector of the institution's interests. She remarked, "There's talk that William is the enforcer, the tough guy of the royal family. King Charles is a pushover, I think he'd take Harry back in a heartbeat."

The commentator went on to highlight William's defensive stance, particularly in light of recent events. "William's taken on the role that Prince Phillip had, he was the tough guy. I can see William's point of view as well, he's more protective of the upset that Harry caused while the Queen was in her dying weeks," Dunleavy explained.

Dunleavy urged the royal family to "sever all ties" with the Sussexes, arguing that such a move would "devalue their currency." She suggested that without their royal connections, the couple's commercial ventures would lose their allure. "If they're not former royals and can't keep referring to that, then all Meghan's little schemes to make money, they're clearly not worth anything," she added.

These sentiments echo those of royal expert Hilary Fordwich, who recently claimed that Prince William has implemented a "ban" on his brother's return to royal duties. Fordwich asserted that the Prince of Wales has refused communication with Harry since the publication of his memoir, Spare.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape, or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich told Fox News. She added that while King Charles might be more inclined to reconciliation, William remains steadfast in his position.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles, whom, of course, Prince William won't challenge, who still misses his 'darling boy' and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich continued. "However, to this day, after the release of 'Spare' and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it's Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."