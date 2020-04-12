Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US Move Reportedly Won’t Be Permanent

As royal watchers are likely aware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have their home base in Los Angeles at the moment. But, according to a report from the Daily Star (as obtained via The Times), the couple may not be considering a permanent move to the locale. This report comes shortly after Harry and Markle officially took a step back from their duties as senior royals at the end of March.

The publication reported that Harry will not be applying for a green card or for United States citizenship anytime soon. A source told The Times, “The Duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point.” If the prince were to seek out United States citizenship, that would require him to renounce his titles (as of right now, despite not being official working members of the royal family, Harry and Markle are still technically the Duke and Duchess of Sussex). The Daily Star also noted that it was unclear whether Harry is in the United States under the 90-day visa waiver program or whether he has received diplomatic or special status. Prior to their travels to Los Angeles, which is where the former Suits star is from, Harry and Markle were reportedly making a home in Canada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On March 31, the couple officially stepped down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. At the time, they released a statement about the news via their Sussex Royal Instagram account (their message was seemingly the final post that they would make under the @SussexRoyal handle). In their post, they not only addressed their royal exit, but also the current global health crisis concerning the coronavirus.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” their caption began. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” their message concluded. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”