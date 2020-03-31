Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Step Down From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior royals to live a more independent life. The agreement that was reached between the young couple and the Queen takes effect starting April 1, and in honor of their historic shift, Markle and Harry posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram page one last time, as they will no longer use that account.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," their caption started. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the post continued. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

The post concluded with, "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

So, what does this mean for the couple moving forward? While they were residing in Canada for the time being following their announcement in January that they would be stepping down, they have now made a permanent move to Los Angeles. Now that they will no longer undertake representative duties on behalf of the Queen, they will continue to uphold the values of her.

The couple are now considered "financially independent" as they will no longer receive funds from the Sovereign Grant that is from the taxpayers. They now have permission to earn their own income and pursue their own charitable organizations. In fact, they are already working towards starting a new nonprofit themselves.

Harry and Markle will keep their "HRH" [His/Her Royal Highness], however, they will not actively use them anymore because they are no longer working members of the royal family. They will also no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand. In 12 months, the couple will have a review of their new arrangements to assess the new agreement.