Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Final Instagram Post From Sussex Royal Account on Last Day as Working Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially taking a step back from royal duties at the end of March. On Monday, the couple took time to acknowledge this fact by saying goodbye to their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. In a lengthy post to their followers, Harry and Markle not only addressed the fact that they will no longer be working royals, but they also acknowledged the current coronavirus pandemic affecting the world.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post began. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise." They went on to detail that their focus is currently on the coronavirus health crisis that is affecting the world right now. Additionally, they wrote that they will do their best to lend a helping hand to those who need it as they head out on this new chapter in their lives.

"What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," their statement continued. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," their statement concluded. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another." They signed off with a simple, "Harry and Meghan."

Harry and Markle's seemingly final post on @SussexRoyal comes a few months after they originally announced their intention to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. In February, it was reported that these changes would go into effect come April 1, which is why the couple penned their final message as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently.

While the pair will no longer be official working members of the royal family, you can rest assured that this will not be the last you hear about the couple as they head out on this new phase in their lives. Markle is already set to narrate the film Elephants, which will debut on Disney+ on April 3 and will benefit Elephants Without Borders.