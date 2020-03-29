Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond to Donald Trump's Warning for Couple's US Security Costs

With much of the world's attention on the coronavirus and the continued spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump took a minute to address the speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle potentially asking the United States to cover their security costs. Trump shot down any rumors that would be the case with a tweet.

In it, Trump explained despite being "a great friend" to the Royal Family, Harry and Markle would not be receiving financial coverage of their security in their move from Canada to the states. The couple and their 10-month-old son, Archie, now reside in California. While Trump brought attention to the matter, it doesn't appear the couple was planning on asking their new home country to cover their costs. A representative shared with Us Weekly that the couple "have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources." According to the representative, there are already plans in motion for privately funded security.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Since announcing their decision to leave their senior royal duties, the couple had been living in Vancouver Island, Canada. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the royal family moved to California just before the border between the two countries was closed off.

According to the UK Sun, the decision to head to Hollywood was in the works prior to the spread of the coronavirus. Markle was raised in Los Angeles.

“They have a big support network there," a source said. "It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum, Doria."

In other news surrounding the Duchess of Sussex, Markle will be getting back into her roots in the acting industry. In this case, it will be voice acting as she will narrate an upcoming Disney+ film, Elephants, which will be a part of their Disneynature collection. The movie will release on April 3. Along with it will also be another in the series with Natalie Portman narrating Dolphin Reef.

Her new line of work falls in line with reports in January that she was in talks with Disney to rejuvenate her acting career.