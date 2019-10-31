Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Once Celebrated Secret Halloween Date

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a known item, the couple celebrated a low-key Halloween together while they were still getting to know each other. In a photo Markle posted to her now-defunct Instagram account in 2016, she hid her face behind a large jack-o-lantern during an outing that many sleuths think could have been with Harry.

Click here to see the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle was filming Suits at the time in Toronto, with the couple doing their best to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye. During that time, the two allegedly attended a Halloween party in Toronto, the Toronto Star reports, with Harry even reportedly trick-or-treating behind a mask.

Residents of Toronto neighborhood The Annex said that they saw two blacked-out SUVs with security guards, believed to be Harry’s, around for days, and that a Canadian police unit was also parked down the street.

A source told The Sun that Markle had “been to London several times but this was the first time he’d been to her home city.”

“They haven’t been to bars or clubs because they were worried they’d be spotted,” the source said. “Instead it’s been cosy nights in with wine and good food. Harry loved every minute of it.”

Around the time of Harry’s visit to Toronto came the firs reports that Markle, famous for her role of Rachel Zane on Suits, was dating Harry. On Nov. 8, 2016, Kensington Palace confirmed the duo’s relationship with a statement, saying Harry was worried about Markle’s safety.

By February 2017, sources told The Sun that Markle had “virtually moved in” to Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace and that the couple had been “inseparable” for weeks.

Almost a year exactly after Kensington Palace announced Harry and Markle’s relationship, the palace announced that they were engaged to be married in spring 2018. Following the Royal Wedding in May 2018, the two announced their pregnancy in October 2018, with Markle giving birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.

More recently, the couple is reportedly thinking about finding a second home outside of the U.K. due to intense media scrutiny there.

“It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source told PEOPLE. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

The couple opened up during their recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which saw Markle reveal how long she would be able to tolerate the constant lack of privacy and tabloid rumors. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging,” Markle said.