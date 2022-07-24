Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Will 'End in Tears' According to Royal Aide

The hits keep coming out of The Royal Family and the latest "tell-all" about the inner-drama with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royals. It seems that those in the orbit around The Royal Family have plenty of venom to share too, with a longtime royal aide allegedly giving Prince Harry and Markle a nasty ending for their marriage.

According to Page Six, Lady Susan Hussey has been part of Queen Elizabeth's reign since the '60s and reportedly made her comments ahead of the wedding between Harry and Markle. Tom Bower shared the reported comments in his new book.

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple's future," Bower writes. "That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have said. 'Mark my words.'"

Lady Hussey was a member of the team tasked to help Markle adjust to life inside the family and inside the palace life. This clearly didn't work out well given the couple's exit from the U.K. to California, stepping back from their royal duties at the time.

Bower's book is full of the kind of scandalous drama followers of The Royals eat up. The scandal and drama surrounding Markle and her acceptance or lack of acceptance into royal life has been a gold mine for those who live on monarchy gossip and insider sources. Is it true? Nobody is likely to tell you anything for sure there, but there have been claims about it in the past.

That said, Markle and Prince Harry have been publicly clear that they have had a split with The Royal Family, especially when it comes to Prince William and his father Prince Charles. Bower also alleges in the book that the racial comments alluded to in Markle's bombshell sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey allegedly came from Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

"According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like.' In one version, Camilla remarked, 'Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?,'" Bower alleges this in his new book. "Subsequently, Meghan's reaction to that conversation turned Harry's amusement into fury."

The response from Markle and Harry played out on television, with some extra oomph from Winfrey to knock home just how wrong that kind of talk can be. Nothing is confirmed or out in the open, though, despite Markle reportedly almost revealing the name during the Winfrey interview.