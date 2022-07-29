Royal Family Member Behind Race Comments About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Allegedly Revealed

The British Royal Family still holds onlookers in a death grip with all of its twisty drama and backroom sniping. Queen Elizabeth and crew have held global attention, for better and for worse, since the turn of the century, and still do due to her children and grandchildren. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the current focal points following their dramatic exit from their royal duties and scathing allegations they've levied against the crown.

In a new tell-all that represents the limitless interest people hold for The Royals, some dirty laundry is allegedly being uncovered. One particular point, according to The Blast, is the identity of the family member that mocked Prince Harry and Markle's son.

Camilla is claimed to have said wouldn't it be 'funny' if Harry and Meghan's child had ginger Afro hair.

For starters there's nothing wrong with a child with ginger Afro hair and if she thinks that's funny that says a LOT about her views on black people...https://t.co/E5X1Fj8vfh — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) July 21, 2022

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between The Windsors, Tom Bower claims that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was the alleged source of the racially charged jokes about their son.

"The Sussexes' suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family," Bowers claims in the book. "During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry's version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics."

The Duchess of Cornwall has long been a source of controversy for The Royals due to her role at the end of Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana. In recent years, feelings have cooled toward her, allowing her demeanor and personable qualities to win her some praise. While these comments seem to have been played humorously, not everybody was laughing.

"According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like.' In one version, Camilla remarked, 'Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?,'" the book alleges. "Subsequently, Meghan's reaction to that conversation turned Harry's amusement into fury."

Markle referenced these alleged comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, with Prince Harry by her side. Winfrey's reaction really tells the whole story about why Markle and others would be angered by the comments. "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked," Harry told the host at the time.

The book is the same source for the couple's suspicion that someone outside The Royal Family was leaking stories to the press to feed the negativity machine. David Beckham and his wife Victoria were the top suspects according to Bowers' book, which was later proven false when Beckham was confronted with the claim and truthfully denied it.