Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Gorgeous Engagement Photos

Nearly one month after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their official engagement photos, and they’re just as gorgeous as you would imagine.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Shared on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the three official photos see the couple posing on a set of steps, embracing each other and walking hand in hand in a joyful candid moment.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement photographs,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter, adding, “The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The snaps were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

“Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other,” Lubomirski wrote on Instagram. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

Harry and Markle announced their engagement on Nov. 27, with Clarence House sharing on Twitter that the prince had popped the question in London earlier in the month. The couple will wed on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Since the announcement, Markle has been taking part in several activities with the royal family, including the Queen’s private party for staffers at Windsor Castle last week as well as the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

