Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Contradict Claims in Netflix Show and Memoir

Concerns over Prince Harry's impending memoir have rattled The Royal Family, with rumors of King Charles III holding the royal titles of Harry and Meghan Markle's children until he stopped the memoir. But according to Page Six, Prince Harry's memoir might cause some trouble for the couple's claims against The Royal Family.

According to Page Six, Netflix sources indicated confusion over comments in Prince Harry's impending tell-all were at odds with what Markle said on the series. "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," the alleged senior source said. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

Following rumors that the still-unconfirmed Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could follow Markle’s animated series and be scrapped for good, “Page Six” claims the docuseries will drop in early December https://t.co/nmCAcu8aqy — The Cut (@TheCut) October 15, 2022

Netflix is reportedly looking to have the series out on the tail end of The Crown's fifth season release on Nov. 5, but the former royal couple wants to hold off until 2023. Page Six reports that Netflix didn't budge, and the series following The Sussexes could debut in December.

The concern for Markle and Prince Harry is related to comments they included about Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The couple wanted more time to edit the series and shape it to their liking, but will now only have weeks to wrap it up.

As Page Six adds, it takes a bit of prep for Netflix to launch a new series on the platform. "Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio – all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform," a source told the outlet.

Netflix is already prepped for chaos and controversy with The Crown season five. The series was referred to as "cruel rubbish" after it was revealed it will feature Prince Phillip seeing an affair with "close friend" Penny Knatchbull. The timing after the death of Queen Elizabeth II makes the inclusion seem in poor taste to some.

More stressful for the new king is his marriage to Diana Spencer and his eventual divorce after his affair with Queen Consort Camilla. Harry's potential comments in his memoir about Camilla allegedly chilled the new monarch, with the series soon to act as the cherry on top.