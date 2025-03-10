‘Another Simple Favor’ Director Responds to Rumors of Bad Blood Between Stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig is shutting down rumors of bad blood between stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick after they promoted the upcoming sequel to their 2018 film at SXSW this week.

Feig, who attended the premiere and other movie events alongside the cast on Friday, March 7, took to X (formerly Twitter) to end speculation that Lively, 37, and Kendrick, 39, were uncomfortable working together.

YouTuber Melanie King took to the platform to share a photo of the two actresses together with Feig as she claimed that Lively “was terrified to walk the carpet” and that Kendrick “is pissed and never wants to work with [Lively] again.” Just a day later, Feig responded, “Um … you’re wrong.”

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively at “Another Simple Favor” Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Both Lively and Kendrick weighed in on working together during the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival. When the Gossip Girl alum was asked what it meant to “get back with Anna,” she responded, “Oh, it’s the best,” as per Entertainment Tonight, adding, “I’m so happy to be here.” When Kendrick was asked by the outlet, “What does it mean to be working with Blake again?” she responded, “Oh, you know,” as she hurried to take photos with fans.

Friday marked Lively’s first premiere since the legal battle sparked between her and It Ends with Us director/co-star Justin Baldoni began. She and husband Ryan Reynolds made a rare public appearance amid the court drama at last month’s SNL50: The Anniversary Special, with the Deadpool actor briefly alluding to the scandal on the show itself.

Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Blake Lively at “Another Simple Favor” Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Kendrick, however, shut down questions about the It Ends With Us drama when asked by Variety how she felt about the movie “being impacted” by “everything happening around going on in the world.”

“Why, what happened?” Kendrick responded. “I did Ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I’ve heard the movie is amazing.”

In Another Simple Favor, Kendrick and Lively reprise their roles as Stephanie and Emily as they “head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” according to a film synopsis.

Another Simple Favor begins streaming on Prime Video on May 1.