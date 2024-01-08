Pink Says She and Husband Carey Hart 'Almost Didn't Make It' to 18th Wedding Anniversary

Pink is celebrating 18 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart. The "So What" singer, 44, who tied the knot with the professional motorcyclist, 48, in 2006, took to Instagram Sunday to offer up some insight about her nearly two decades of hard-won marriage, admitting that they "almost didn't make it" to this milestone.

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn't make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I'm being honest," Pink began her tribute to her husband, paired alongside photos from throughout their relationship. "When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn't lie to me. I didn't have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It's f-king hard. But man if I'm not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."

She continued, "I'm proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock." Pink, who shares daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 7, with Hart, concluded, "The family we've built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."

Hart also shared his feelings for his wife of 18 years on Instagram, looking back on everything they had been through as a couple in their more than two decades together. "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things," he wrote on Instagram.

"There is no one else on this planet I'd rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other [sic] lives and I'm looking forward to the next 22," he continued, joking, "As long as you don't kill me first [crying laughing emojis]. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink."

Pink and Hart have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship since meeting in 2001 at the Summer X Games. The couple split briefly in 2003 but reconciled a year later, and in 2005, Hart popped the question. In January 2006, the "True Love" artist tied the knot with the athlete in a beachside ceremony, but two years later in August 2008, they announced they had separated. In May 2009, however, the couple announced they had gotten back together and called off their divorce, and the days since then have been smooth sailing for the pair.