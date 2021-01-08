Pink Shares Classic Throwback Photos of Her and Husband Carey Hart on Their 15th Anniversary

✖

Pink and husband Carey Hart marked their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Pink celebrated with a slideshow of photos of the couple on Instagram. She began her post with a professional snap of the pair early in their relationship, continuing with red carpet shots, vacation photos and some selfies.

The last image was a more recent photo of the couple with their two kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson. "15 years. Proud of us babe," her caption read. "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."

On Hart's account, the motorcycle racer posted a video of his wife dancing on a boat and giving the camera the middle finger.

"15 years w/ this amazing woman! Damn, baby!!!!!" he wrote. "There is no other woman that I would want to go through this crazy world with than you. Thanks for being a great friend, wife, mother, and person. Throw your [middle finger] in the air."

The singer has been candid about the work she and Hart do to maintain their relationship, telling her therapist Vanessa Inn in an Instagram Live conversation in June 2020 that therapy is "the only reason" she and Hart are still together.

"I got a lot of s— for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa," Pink said. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages."

She added that "without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together."

"We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," Pink explained. "I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate."