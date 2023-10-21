Pink Has One Song She Thinks Was 'A Real Mistake'

Pink has one song from 14 years ago that she would rather completely forget. The singer has put out a lot of songs since joining the music industry in the late '90s. However, throughout her entire discography, the Grammy-winner tells the Los Angeles Times that a song she did for SpongeBob SquarePants in 2009, "We've Got Scurvy," "was a real mistake," and she wishes she "never did that." It was just a one-off song that could really be forgotten, but for Pink, it seems she will never forget it.

Back in 2009, Nickelodeon put out an hour-long special of their popular cartoon called SpongeBob's Truth or Square. Like a lot of SpongeBob specials, part of the episode was focused on the fry cook's biggest fan, Patchy the Pirate. Ironically, he's played by SpongeBob's voice actor, Tom Kenny. Patchy was hosting a TV Extravaganza in the hopes that the sea sponge would show up, but he does not. However, the special does actual include some other pretty big cameos, such as Rosario Dawson, LeBron James, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and Robin Williams. Pink also makes a cameo, where she is dressed as a pirate and singing about scurvy.

While not one of her better songs, it is still pretty memorable. The cameo was pretty random as well, but it was great. I do want to know what that conversation was when the cameo was pitched to her and what was going through her mind when she was filming the music video. Of course, it's not surprising that Pink would say "We've Got Scurvy" was a mistake, but as someone who literally watched the special when it aired, I can say it's underrated. This makes it all the more funny, even despite the lyrics that say, "We've got spots on our backs, so give it up and shout."

Before switching to "We've Got Scurvy," Pink did say that her worst song was "True Love" because "it's mean." She noted that her husband, Carey, has "thick skin, but I owe him a love song." Pink made sure to mention "there's been so many," that could fall under the "Worst Song" category. However, it doesn't look like there will be a song worse than the SpongeBob song. Even if some fans may jokingly disagree with her. It is pretty terrible when you think about it, but it's what made it fun.