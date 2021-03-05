Pamela Anderson Lists Malibu Home for $15 Million, Plans to Move to Canada

✖

Pamela Anderson is trading in the sunny beaches of Malibu for the moody landscapes of British Columbia. The actress is listing her 5,500-square-foot beach front mansion for $14.9 million as she and her husband, Dan Hayhurst, set their sights on Canada. The home is officially set to hit the market on Monday, Anderson confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Malibu home is located in the prestigious Malibu Colony, which Anderson’s listing agent, Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group, said is a highly sought after location for the rich and famous. He told PEOPLE that the "Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation" and the Malibua Colony "in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."

Spanning a total of 5,500-square-feet and sitting on a 6,324-square-foot lot with beach access, the Philip Vertoch-designed home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The home, which you can view pictures of by clicking here, features a chic but natural design including bright white walls and wooden floors. According to Anderson, her favorite room in the home is her bedroom, which she called "the most sensual and clean space with a rain shower on a teak floor and sauna attached plus a bathtub is in my bedroom." The room was constructed with sustainability in mind, using teak from "conflict-free areas."

The home boasts plenty of amenities, too, and once you get over the shock of the luxurious living quarters, a trip outside will lead to even more jaw-dropping designs. The home includes a rooftop deck with a fireplace, pool, and spa as well as a guest house. There is beach access to what is described as "one of the area's most exclusive strips of sand, and there is plenty of privacy thanks to the gated lot.

The move comes less than two months after Anderson married Hayhurst, her bodyguard. The couple tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island, Canada, which she purchased three decades ago. Now, the newlyweds are planning to settle down at the Canadian property, with Anderson explaining, "I'm creating my life here now again where it all started… I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, traveled all around the world, just to come home — one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl." Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Anderson and Hayhurst have been staying at the property, which is currently undergoing renovations.