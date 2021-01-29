Pamela Anderson's New Husband's Ex Accuses Them of Having an Affair

✖

After what seemed to be a whirlwind romance and a surprise wedding, Pamela Anderson's new husband's ex has come forward, claiming that the new couple's relationship started as an affair. A 42-year-old woman named Carey spoke with The Sun, alleging that she'd been in a long term relationship with Anderson's new man, Dan Hayhurst, and says the "lockdown love story" is "all a facade."

"I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," Carey told The Sun. "We were all totally blindsided by this; it's been so hard for us. It’s sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on when it started with deceit, denials, and life-shattering choices for all the people involved."

The Baywatch alum revealed on Jan. 27 she and Hayhurst tied the knot in a private Christmas Eve ceremony at her Canadian home. Anderson didn't make any announcement of their relationship before their wedding, shocking fans. Carey set the record straight as to how long the relationship had been going on away from the public eye. “It wasn’t this romance that happened overnight. He worked with her for over six months before any of that happened. He wasn’t her body-guard then; he is a handyman; she hired him to work on her house," she said. "Dan would stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids. At first, he denied it when I confronted him but then; finally, I asked him, 'Are you sleeping with Pam?' He said, 'All I'm going to say is I've crossed the line.'"

“At first, he said, ‘I want you to stay in our house. I don’t want you to go. I just need to figure things out," she continued. "Later, he apologized to me. He said, ‘Carey, I love you. I don’t know what is going on right now. I’m not in my right head right now. I’m not in a good space’. He asked me to give him time to figure things out, so I just let him do what he was doing. And there was no turning back by then. I had met Pam and had gone to dinner with her. My daughter used to work for her. I couldn’t believe it.”