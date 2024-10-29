Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to ‘Friends’ Husband Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Death

Courteney Cox is paying tribute to Matthew Perry one year after his tragic death.

Cox, 60, took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28, sharing a sweet photo of her smiling up at her Friends co-star alongside a group shot of them with the rest of the iconic sitcom’s cast – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The actress captioned her post simply, “Missing you today and always,” tagging the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was established after Perry’s death on Oct. 28, 2023, to help people struggling with addiction. Aniston, 55, also remembered Perry on the anniversary of his death, posting four photos of her late pal alongside a heart and dove emoji, writing, “1 year.”

After Perry was found dead in his hot tub at age 54, his death was ruled to be due to the acute effects of ketamine, with coronary artery disease, the effects of buprenorphine, and drowning listed as contributing factors.

Shortly after Perry’s passing, Cox took to Instagram with a tribute remembering her on-screen husband. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote in November 2023. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

Cox then shared an outtake from Season 4 of Friends, in which she, as Monica Gellar, and Perry, as Chandler Bing, reveal they slept together in London while there for Ross Gellar (Schwimmer) and Emily Waltham’s (Helen Baxendale) wedding.

NBC

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” Cox continued. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

In May, Cox shared on CBS Sunday Morning that she still felt Perry’s presence in her life. “You know, he’s just so funny,” she said. “He has a huge heart, obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot if we believe in that.” Asked to elaborate, Cox continued, “You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.