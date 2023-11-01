Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Dress up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are being praised for their originality as the Black Sabbath rocker and his wife dressed up as celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween. The 71-year-old talk show personality and 74-year-old musician took to social media to show off their costumes Tuesday as they replicated West and Censori's outlandish outfits from September.

In the photo, Sharon can be seen holding a large purple pillow to cover her bare chest while sporting slicked-back hair to copy Censori's 'do. Ozzy looked just like West in his costume, wearing a black jacket, loose-fitting pants and a black hoodie, covering his face with a black mask and sunglasses as West has recently been known to do. "Happy Halloween," the couple wrote in the caption of the photo, adding a rocker hand emoji for good measure.

Fans of the Osbournes were pleased to see that the couple had gone through with their Halloween plans after Sharon revealed last week on The Osbournes Podcast that she and Ozzy had plans to go as West and Censori. "I wanted to go for Halloween as...have you seen Kanye, the way he wraps himself. You can't see his face?" Sharon asked her adult children Kelly Osbourne, 39, and Jack Osbourne, 37, on the podcast. "I'm the wife and Ozzy's going to be Kanye."

Glowing reviews of their take on the celebrity couple filled Sharon's Instagram comments, with one person calling it the "greatest thing I've ever seen." Another gushed, "Omg you guys actually did it! I love that you followed through from what you said on the podcast!" as yet another called it "incredible." A different fan added, "I'M DYING SHARON hahahahhaa you guys are on another level."

West and Censori's relationship has been making headlines since the rapper was first rumored to be dating the Australian architect in early January, however a song West released in December 2022 titled "Censori Overload" indicates the two have been involved earlier than they let on. That same month, West and Censori reportedly tied the knot, although the two did not obtain a wedding license. West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring in public, however, and neither the musician nor Censori has addressed their marital status. West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, and the former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022. The exes share four kids together – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.