Ozzy Osbourne's Sister Makes Rare Public Appearance

Ozzy Osbourne's sister, Jean Powell, recently made a rare public appearance in support of her rock icon brother. Powell joined her sister-in-law Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife, for the unveiling of Ozzy the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull, at his new home at New Street Station.

The giant mechanical bull was first revealed during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, back in 2022, where Ozzy made his only live performance of the past few years. "It's like breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge, but it's just brilliant isn't it," Sharon told the BBC at the unveiling. "For Ozzy to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station, because of course he didn't have a car, so he was everywhere from New Street." She added, "He would never, ever, ever have thought that at this time in his life, this would happen."

While his wife and sister were present for the momentous occasion, the Prince of Darkness himself was not. Ozzy has had a number of health issues over the years, which have led to him making fewer public appearances. He's also had to cancel tours and concert festival dates. Back in July, Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years," due to ongoing health concerns.

On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He continued. "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy." It has since been revealed that Judas Priest will be taking his slot at Power Trip.