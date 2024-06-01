'One Tree Hill' Star Divorcing After 25 Years: Barbara Alyn Woods' Husband Files to End Their Marriage

One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods' marriage is coming to an end. According to The Blast, the actress' husband, director John Lind, filed for divorce. The two met on the set of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show in 1997 and tied the knot two years later. They share three daughters, Natalie, Emily, and Alyvia, all of whom are also actresses. Woods is best known as Deb Scott on the WB/CW drama One Tree Hill, which ran for nine seasons.

The outlet reports that Lind cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation, but there's no other details. Woods and Lind have had a rather private marriage despite their entire family being in the limelight. They've made very few red carpet appearances together, and Woods doesn't even share her husband in her social media posts.

Meanwhile, Woods isn't the only OTH alum who has been making waves lately for their relationship. After months of speculation, Sophia Bush officially came out and confirmed her relationship with soccer star Ashlyn Harris. She recently had to shut down engagement rumors, which comes less than a year after her divorce from Grant Hughes. The actress was also briefly married to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

Even though Barbara Alyn Woods is going through a major heartbreak right now, there might be something for her to look forward to. There have been discussions of a One Tree Hill reboot, with several stars expressing interest in it, including Woods. Whether it will actually happen is unknown, especially since home network The CW has been going downhill ever since Nexstar took over. It's still a possibility if enough people are involved and interested and they're able to find a platform. You never know what could happen.

Since not too much information has been revealed about Barbara Alyn Woods' divorce and overall relationship, it's hard to tell just what happened. After 25 years, it's possible that things just dissolved between them or something bigger went down between them. Either way, it is heartbreaking news, regardless of how and why. How that will affect their daughters as well is unknown. Having it all happen in the public eye also is not easy, but it shouldn't be anything they can't handle.