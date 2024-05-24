Ali Wong Just Finalized Her Divorce

Ali Wong is legally single. The comedian's divorce from ex-husband Justin Hakuta has been finalized just five months after she filed. The couple officially announced their separation in 2022. Settlement details, such as custody arrangements for their minor child, were not included in the paperwork. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that the former couple are "amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly." Wong has since described Hakuta as her "best friend."

Wong is currently dating fellow comedian, Bill Hader. Rolling Stone recently reported her new beau won her over a series of romantic gestures. Initially, Wong said she wasn't looking for anything serious after her split from Hakuta, joking her goal was "to get dicked down." She mentioned joining a dating app only to learn that Hader, who was also on the app, would reach out to her the very next day.

"I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past and he got my number from a mutual friend," she said in her comedy set. "He was like, 'Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce and I've had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend." She says she responded: "I was like, 'I just paid $25 [for the dating app]. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money's worth.'" It turned out to be Hader.

While on a trip to Europe after the phone call, Wong says at every new location on her stay, Hader had flowers delivered at every hotel she stayed at. Her friends thought it was crazy. But not Wong.