Watch: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Spotted Chatting With Each Other Amid Grammy Wins

Exes really can be friends! It appears there's no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles as they were caught chatting with each other after their Grammy wins and they looked friendlier than ever. The two dated in 2012 but broke up in 2013 after just three months, and it seems time has healed all wounds. Styles and Swift were caught chatting at a Grammys table and the two seemed to really enjoy their discussion.

Fans found this to be an incredible moment for the two since this was the first time they've been caught having a public discussion since their split. Instead, throughout the years they've chosen to talk about their relationship through their music. A few of Swift's songs that are supposedly about Styles include "Style" and "Out of the Woods" while Styles has been asked if his song "Two Ghosts" is about Swift but he's played coy about it.

The former pair were just two of many who stole the evening on Sunday. Swift was a great sport when she clapped for her ex after he beat her for the Best Pop Solo Performance award. The former country music singer's "Cardigan" was nominated and went up against Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" which ended up taking home the win. While she may not have won that category, she did take home an award for Album of the Year for her album folklore.

Swift and Styles both performed that evening, along with other big-named artists like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion. Styles kicked the night off with a jazzier version of "Watermelon Suger" that led into Swifts performance a little later performing three songs from folklore and evermore: "Cardigan," "Willow," and "August."

Since Swift's relationship with Styles, she's made it a point to stay a lot more private about her relationships as far as the public goes. While she's continued to lay her feelings out there through her music, she's wanted to veer away from becoming such a public focus when it comes to who she's dating. During an interview with Rolling Stone, according to Bustle, around the time of she and Styles' split, she said that she wasn't into providing that kind of "entertainment" anymore. "I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of national pastime. And I'm just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore."