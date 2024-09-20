Cardi B Defends Working Out Again So Soon After Giving Birth

Cardi B is getting back to herself amid the birth of her third child. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper recently revealed she's back in the gym just days after giving birth. But she's received some backlash about her getting back into her workout routine "too soon." She says that as a mom times three, she's a bit more equipped to get back into the swing of things. And while she doesn't have to defend herself, she refuses to be shamed.

"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active… but you know what's funny??" she wrote in part in a statement to X. "Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say."

She responded to a fan who feared the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum was pressured to "snap back" to get back into competing against her peers. "Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day," the "W.A.P." rapper noted."

Just a few weeks after Cardi filed for divorce for the second time from her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, the rapper announced the birth of their third child together, the second girl in their marriage. Photos showed Offset proudly holding their baby girl. "Prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," wrote Cardi on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the hospital." the pair have been married for six years and have dealt with infidelity and several splits.