Nikki Garcia, best known as one of the Bella Twins from WWE, has filed for divorce from professional dancer and DWTS alum Artem Chigvintsev. According to Page Six, the former WWE Diva officially filed after weeks of speculation in the wake of Chigvintsev's arrest. The couple share a 4-year-old son Matteo.

TMZ had reported that Garcia had retained a divorce lawyer and started looking the day after the Dancing pro was arrested. The couple had reportedly been "volatile" for a while and many were not shocked by the divorce.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images [Nikki Bella]; David Livingston/Getty Images [Artem Chigvintsev])

Garcia had been photographed without her wedding ring and moved out of the family home in the wake of the incident. The WWE alum made her first public appearance as host of Netflix's Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef just one week after the incident.

Chigvintsev was booked for "felony corporal injury" back at the end of August, with the dancer reported to have gotten into a heated fight with someone at the couple's home in Napa Valley. A 911 call was placed at the time, with paramedics dispatched and then canceled. Police arrested Chigvintsev after police witnessed the injuries, though the identity hadn't been revealed.

The couple had just celebrated their second wedding anniversary only days before the arrest. They met as partners on the long-running dancing competition series in 2019, marrying three years later.

Chigvintsev was released on bond for $25,000 after his arrest and he has moved to a friend's home. Garcia has returned to the couple's Napa Valley home with their son.