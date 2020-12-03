✖

Nikki Bella is looking forward to saying "I do" to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. After relocating from Arizona to Napa Valley, California and adjusting to life as a family of three – the couple welcomed their first child together, son Matteo, in July – the Total Bellas star is now looking ahead to crossing the next thing off her list: marriage. And she already has a date in mind.

Bella opened up about her dream wedding to Us Weekly, revealing that she is hoping to walk down the aisle sometime in fall 2021. Now that Chigvintsev is back home after winning the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 29, she said that they "have talked quite a bit about" their big day, and they're finally getting some details jotted down. According to Bella, they "both just said, like, we'd love to have a fall 2021 wedding." They also know that they'd "love it to be in Napa Valley."

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may throw a kink in their plans. Bella said that she and Chigvintsev "really" want their ceremony to be mask-free and she doesn't "want there to be social distancing because that's the one thing that's fun about weddings. Especially as we're getting older, because they're more rare. Like, I want everyone to have a weekend escape." Noting that she wants all of her guests to "have so much fun, dance all night," the Incomparable coauthor said that "as long as, like, where there's no regulations or lockdowns then I definitely see us getting married fall 2021."

While the couple hasn't yet revealed an exact date that they would tie the knot, Bella revealed during Wednesday, Dec. 2 episode of the Bellas Podcast that she and Chigvintsev have a month in mind. She said that she is "prepping that it would be sometime in November or December," as the ceremony would have to be late in fall if Chigvintsev competes on DWTS Season 30.

"I would love end of November," she added. "Wouldn't that be beautiful? And I've always wanted a wedding like that time of year and the look, so, oh, my gosh!"

Chigvintsev and Bella met when Bella competed on DWTS Season 25 when they were paired together for the ABC competition series. However, their relationship did not turn romantic until Bella broke off her relationship with John Cena. After making their relationship Instagram official in May of 2019, Chigvintsev popped the question in November, though they waited to announce their engagement until January of this year.