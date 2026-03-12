Nicole Kidman Speaks out About Keith Urban Divorce for First Time

Nicole Kidman is speaking out for the first time about the end of her marriage to Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, finalized her divorce from the country music star, 58, in January after 19 years of marriage, and is now doing “all right.”

“I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told Variety in a new profile published on Wednesday. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.”

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 06: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kidman is now focused on co-parenting her two children with Urban, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” she told the outlet. “My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

The Practical Magic 2 star, who is also mom to Isabella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, confirmed that despite her divorce from Urban, she planned to stay in Nashville, Tenn., where the couple had previously made their life away from Hollywood.

“We have our life here,” she said. “I’m part of the city and community for 20 years. It’s my home.”

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in September, and the former couple finalized their divorce in January. In their divorce agreement, both Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, agreed to waive all rights to child and spousal support, with the Big Little Lies star taking 306 days with her daughters and Urban taking every other weekend for a total of 59 days.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

In October, Kidman spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about overcoming difficult times in her life, but did not discuss her divorce explicitly. At the time, she said that the best part of growing older is all the “experiences that you’ve accumulated” and realizing that whatever happens, “I do know that I will get through it.”

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she told the outlet at the time, adding, “You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken. But if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass.”