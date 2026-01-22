Nicole Kidman Marks ‘Once in a Lifetime Adventure’ in New Chapter Following Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman has reached a major milestone following her divorce from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal that she had officially traveled to all seven continents after touching down in Antarctica during a trip with her and her two daughters with the country star — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

“Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent!” Kidman captioned photos of her travels, including a shot of her and her daughters holding a sign marking her achievement. “Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends.”

Other shots included in the gallery show Kidman posing on the deck of the cruise liner and with her travel group. A follow-up post from the Babygirl actress also showed her posing with her “bestie” and grabbing a close-up shot of penguins.

Kidman’s trip to Antarctica comes two weeks after she finalized her divorce from Urban after nearly two-decades of marriage. The Big Little Lies star had filed for divorce on Jan. 6, after news of her split from the “Somebody Like You” singer broke in September.

In their divorce settlement, both Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, agreed to waive all rights to child and spousal support, with Kidman taking 306 days with her daughters and Urban taking every other weekend for a total of 59 days.

In October, Kidman opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about overcoming difficult times in her life, revealing that the best part of growing older is all the “experiences that you’ve accumulated” and realizing that whatever happens, “I do know that I will get through it.”

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she told the outlet at the time, adding, “You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken. But if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass.”