Nicole Kidman Lands Another Big Role in Wake of Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman is keeping herself busy after separating from Keith Urban.

Variety reports that the actress has been cast in the new feature film The Young People.

From Longlegs filmmaker Osgood Perkins, the film is led by Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty and Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon). The ensemble cast includes Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, and Tatiana Maslany. Plot details for The Young People are being kept under wraps.

Neon will release The Young People theatrically in the U.S. Perkins and his partner, Chris Ferguson, will produce for their production company, Phobos, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce for Range. Neon signed a first-look deal with Perkins and Phobos earlier this year, with The Young People marking the first project from that deal.

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage, but the Oscar winner seems to be having her plate full and focused on other things. On top of The Young People, Kidman will be starring in the Prime Video series Scarpetta, as well as Apple TV’s Margo’s Got Money Trouble, and Practical Magic 2. She is also working on the long-awaited and much-anticipated third season of Big Little Lies, which is in development at HBO. Some of her best-known credits include Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Rabbit Hole, Dogville, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Others, Practical Magic, and many more.

Meanwhile, Kidman’s Paramount+ series Lioness was just renewed for a third season, and she is confirmed to reprise her role as CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn Meade alongside Zo Saldaña. The Taylor Sheridan drama premiered in July 2023 and has a 73% approval rating with a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. She is also set to headline the new legal thriller Discretion alongside Elle Fanning, which just got a straight-to-series order at Paramount+.

A release date and additional details for The Young People have not been shared, but more information should be announced soon. Kidman joins a packed cast, and she is staying booked and busy amid her divorce, which is a good thing since she has other things to focus on. It should be entertaining to see what this movie is all about once plot details are finally revealed.