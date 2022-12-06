Nia Long Is Done With Ime Udoka: Couple Breaks up After Boston Celtics Affair Scandal

Nia Long has called things off with Ime Udoka. According to PEOPLE, Long and the suspended Boston Celtics coach have ended their 13-year relationship. This comes after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics' organization. A rep for Long told PEOPLE that she and Udoka are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," a source told PEOPLE. In September, the Celtics issued a statement on Udoka's suspension from the team, saying that he had violated "team policies." It was then reported by ESPN that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

Last week, Long spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the news affected her son. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she said. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."

Udoka issued a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews that said, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision." He concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, first met in February 2010 when Udoka was playing in the NBA. At the time, Long was in Boston filming a pilot for NBA, and Udoka, who was playing for the Sacramento Kings, was playing against the Boston Celtics, which led to a mutual friend setting them up on a dtate, according to the Boston Globe. In June 2011, Long and Udoka told PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together, and their son was bone in November of that year. Long can be seen in the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.