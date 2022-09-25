Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about allegedly cheating on the legendary actress from Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years. Now, more information about the woman Udoka has been suspended as its head coach for the entire 2022-23 season.

Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ that the coach had a consensual affair with another front-house staffer. But per reports, one of the staffer's duties Udoka cheated with was responsible for booking the team-related travel. Reports allege that the woman in question booked travel for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum for games.

Long and Udoka have been together publically since 2010. She had made it clear that a contractual relationship is not ideal. "Love is complicated, let's just start there," she told ESSENCE. "And then you start a marriage, which I've never been married. And there's a reason for that because I don't know that I need to say 'I do' to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]… that you own me now and I own you? I don't get that part."

Despite the ordeal, it was allegedly Long who didn't want to be married. "I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it's fantastical and it's dreamy and it's every girl's fantasy to have that moment. But I don't know that I need that to feel like I'm in a partnership that's working," she added in the ESSENCE interview.

It gets worse. TMZ reports The Best Man alum hasn't been in Boston long. Per reports, Long learned that Udoka informed his woman a little over two weeks ago about their son, Kez. He is said to be just 10-years-old.

Brad Stevens became emotional during a news conference recently. He the scandal had been upsetting the female employees because of the affair with Udoka.