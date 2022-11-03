'The Best Man: The Final Chapters': Peacock Releases Teaser Trailer for 'The Best Man' Sequel Series

The crew from the hit film series The Best Man is officially back. Peacock recently released the official teaser trailer for the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the original cast from The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday returns for more fun, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. The limited series will focus on Harper (Diggs) being allowed to turn his debut novel Unfinished Business into a movie. This leads to a lot of feelings from the rest of the crew because Unfinished Business is the same book that caused its share of drama in The Best Man.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will begin streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22, is slated to be 10 episodes long and created by Malcolm D. Lee who oversaw both Best Man films. Lee directed four episodes of the series and serves as a producer along with Dayna Lynn North who is known for her work on Insecure. Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad also directed episodes.

"When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people -- Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just "normal" (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle)," Lee said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what's happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series," he added. "Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America."

In October of last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Long about reuniting with her Best Man castmates. "We haven't started shooting yet, but we're all talking and hanging and excited to read scripts," she said at the time. "And honestly, just to get back together like that crew, that cast, that's family for me. And we've all gone off and worked on other things, projects. And it'll be fun. We're all grown up now.