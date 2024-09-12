NBC Actress and Hallmark Star Tie the Knot: Congrats to Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian

The couple first met on the set of Days of Our Lives and announced their engagement in 2021.

Shawn Christian and Arianne Zucker are officially married! The Hallmark star married his former Days of Our Lives co-star in a romantic ceremony at the historic Jacobs Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada on Saturday, Aug. 17.

"It's official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding! Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance!" the newlyweds wrote in matching Instagram posts alongside sweet images from their western-themed ceremony. "8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air! This was such a special time."

The Aug. 17 ceremony capped a years-long romance, which began when Zucker and Christian first met on the set of Days of Our Lives. Zucker starred as Nicole Walker on the NBC daytime soap opera from 1998 until her exit from the show in 2017, with Christian playing doctor Daniel Jonas 2008 to 2017. After first meeting on the show, the pair sparked romance and started dating in 2013, according to PEOPLE. They got engaged in 2022 on Lake Tahoe, bringing together 100 family members and friends "for a sunset celebration" for their wedding.

For the big day, Zucker walked down the aisle to Lionel Richie's "All Night Long" in a dress that conveyed a sense of "boho and country elegance" – a floor-length, eggshell-colored gown that featured a plunging V-neck and beaded bodice. She completed the look with a belt and cowboy boots. Christian, meanwhile, donned a beige suit jacket and waistcoat, a white Oxford shirt, and dark trousers.

The ceremony was officiated by the actor's best friend and best man, Tony Yasik. The couple revealed that their ceremony included traditional elements and honored Zucker's Jewish heritage with the stomping of the glass.

Reflecting on their big day, the couple wrote on Instagram that it "was such a special time.. We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life!"

The couple's marriage was celebrated by their former Days co-stars. Eric Winter congratulated the couple by writing, "congrats you two!! Lots of love and blessings your way," with Chrishell Stause commenting, "Congrats!!!!"

In addition to his starring role on Days, Christian is also well-known for his regular appearances in Hallmark titles. He starred as Micah in the 2019 movie Love in the Sun and as John Herring on the series Ruby Herring Mysteries. Zucker, meanwhile, is a three-time Emmy nominee whose credits also include appearances on CSI: Miami, Supernatural, and Lady of the Lake.