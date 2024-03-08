Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce From Husband Benjamin Millepede

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced after 11 years of marriage. After quietly separating last year amid media reports of an extramarital affair by Millepied, the Oscar-winning actress, 42, and her ex, 46, finalized their divorce in France, where they live with their children, in February 2024, the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

At this time, neither Portman nor Millepied have publicly commented on the news of their separation, aside from Portman telling Vanity Fair about the rumors surrounding her marriage, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." According to PEOPLE. Portman, who hasn't been spotted wearing her wedding ring since last spring, filed for divorce last July, just a month after reports first surfaced that Millepied was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Étienne, a climate activist. Sources at the time claimed that Portman was "humiliated" by the story, but was "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust" in Millepied. However, sources later told Us Weekly that despite attempting to "work on their marriage," they had separated and were "currently on the outs."

With their divorce now finalized – further details were not shared – the former couple is said to be focusing on their children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7. A source, who claimed the pair were able to take time to privately work through issues and toward a "new normal," told PEOPLE that Portman's "biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," the source added. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

The May December actress and Millepied, a French choreographer and dancer, first met while filming the 2010 movie Black Swan together. After the project finished, the pair began dating in 2009. They tied the knot in 2012 and lived together in Paris, France until at least 2013. Celebrating their 10-year anniversary in August 2022, Portman wrote on Instagram, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better..."