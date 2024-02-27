For the fourth time, Ray J and Princess Love are divorcing. Love, a recent poker champion, announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Feb. 26. The announcement comes one year after Ray J dismissed his divorce petition. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," she wrote. "We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic." Love added a caption, noting that she was "trusting GOD with the next chapter of our lives."

Love and Ray J's marital woes have long been documented. The couple wed in 2016 for a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood special, four years after they began dating. They share two children: a daughter, Melody; and a son, Epik. While they've had ups and downs since before saying "I Do," their real troubles began in 2019 when she claimed Ray J abandoned her in Las Vegas while pregnant with Epik after an argument at following their attendance at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards.

Ray J has admittedly been unfaithful. Love revealed on Love & Hip Hop: Miami that she even participated in threesomes to stop Ray J from cheating. It seemed she tried to do everything to salvage the marriage before pulling the plug again. Their families have also clashed. His sister, singer Brandy, and mother Sonja Norwood, have interjected their opinions into their marriage, some of which played out on the reality series.

Love has been in the news lately due to her stellar poker skills. She's won several competitions and made history as Black woman with her rank in the competitions.