Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Still Together Amid Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman is privately working through marital issues with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. An article in the French outlet Voici alleges Millepied had an extramarital affair. A source told PEOPLE, "It was short-lived, and it is over." Portman, 41, and director/choreographer Millepied, 45, who met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, remain together despite Millepied's "enormous mistake," a source close to the couple told the publication. "He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," said the source. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy." Portman and Millepied have two children, Aleph, who turns 12 this month, and Amalia, who is 6.

The couple was married on Aug. 4, 2012. In August 2022, Portman took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's tenth anniversary, writing alongside a picture of them together, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better..." Previously, Portman had recalled meeting Millepied when she was filming Black Swan, during which Millepied was the choreographer of the ballet sequences in the movie. "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said during a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview. "... He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him, and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh, this is the person.'"

In 2018, Portman teamed up with Millepied again on her film Vox Lux, in which she played a troubled pop star. The Oscar winner has previously spoken about her love of working with Millepied on the movie with PEOPLE. "It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time," she said. "So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he's as talented as he is." Portman added, "It was fun to get to watch him create because I don't often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning."