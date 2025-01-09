Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up

Naomi Osaka is a single woman now. The Tennis champion confirmed she and rapper Cordae, who share 17-month-old daughter Shai, split following breakup rumors.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post Jan. 6, per E! News. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad.” She’s appreciative of their time together and how he contributed to her motherhood journey. “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing,” she continued, “and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

Just a day before the athlete confirmed the news, she posted a cryptic message hinting to major changes in her personal life. “I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come,” she wrote in a slide on an Instagram carousel. “Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them. That being said this is about to be a great year.”

The two were first linked romantically in 2019. They kept their relationship private. Their daughter was born in 2023.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ in 2021. “So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Osaka has been open about how motherhood has improved her life. “Being a mom has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things. Giving birth was one of the most painful things I’ve ever gone through. It’s definitely made me feel like physically I can handle a lot,” she said, per ESPN.