Naomi Osaka Sparks Breakup Rumors Just Months After Welcoming Baby With Rapper Boyfriend

Naomi Osaka has likely called things off with her boyfriend Cordae. Three months after welcoming their first baby, the 26-year-old tennis star and 26-year-old rapper are sparking speculation they have broken up. Osaka shared a (now-deleted) cryptic post to X (formerly known as Twitter), writing on Oct. 17, "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me." On Sept. 27, Osaka wrote, "The art of loving yourself."

Osaka also removed any photos or mentions of Cordae from her Instagram account and does not follow him on the social media platform. Osaka and Cordae welcomed a baby girl on July 7. She announced that she was having her first baby in January shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australia Open. Osaka is planning to return to tennis next year.

When Osaka turned 26 last month, she went to Instagram and talked about being a mother. "Something I had to conquer recently is fighting the thought that I won't be a good mom," Osaka wrote. So many doubts raced through my head I had to swat them away like mosquitoes. Looking into Shai's eyes and holding her I always think 'wow this little person depends on me so much, I have to do better.' It's such a strange feeling watching your kid grow, you blink and they're double the size in a few months. Gratefulness reminds me to breathe and take in the little things (and the big ones). I'm so grateful to have another year and I'm so thankful to everyone that believes in me."

Last week, Osaka shared a video of her training to get ready for her return. She plans to compete in the Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2019 and 2021. In her career, Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles and seven titles overall. Her highest ranking was No. 1 in 2019, and she has earned over $21 million in prize money.

Cordae has earned three Emmy Award nominations and won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his work on the kid series We the People. He has deleted all mentions of Osaka from his online profiles and did not wish Osaka happy birthday on Oct. 16.