Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee Marries Brittany Furlan

It’s official. Mötley Crüe dummer Tommy Lee married actress Brittany Furlan on Valentine’s Day, the couple announced on social media.

“It’s official!!!! We’re married!!!” Furlan wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of their dogs dressed in wedding garb. “MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO.”

Lee also shared the same photo, writing, “Holy shitballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee.”

Furlan also took to Twitter to write, “Hi! I’m Mrs. Lee.”

Earlier in the day, Furlan shared posts from her friends congratulating the couple on making it to the big day. Earlier in the week, she shared a selfie of her and Lee, captioning it, “3 more days.”

Wednesday on Twitter, she joked that the “only bummer about my dress for tomorrow is that it doesn’t have any pockets for snacks.”

On Monday, she marveled at her fate, writing, “I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs, to getting married in 4 days … wow … life is a trip.”

Lee, 56, and Furlan, 32, were first spotted together in June 2017. Not even a year later, they were engaged, with Lee sharing the news on Instagram on Valentine’s Day last year. In a video, he held the former Vine star’s hand as she showed off a heart-shaped diamond.

“Well this certainly beats chocolates!” he wrote at the time. “Say hello to the future Mrs. Lee.”

In May 2018, the rocker fooled fans into thinking they were married when he shared an Instagram photo kissing Furlan beneath a makeshift altar while they wore matching robes and slippers. “Did it, I do A LOT,” he wrote at the time.

It’s Lee’s fourth marriage; he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. He and Anderson share two sons: 22-year-old Brandon and 21-year-old Jagger.

Lee and Brandon made headlines last year after a heated dispute in which Lee claimed Brandon physically assaulted him and landed him in the hospital; Brandon argued that he was defending his mother, Anderson, after Lee slammed her on social media. The two have since made up, with Lee sharing a photo of them hugging on social media.

“I love you son,” Lee wrote in the caption, tagging Brandon.