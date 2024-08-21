'Morning Joe' Couple Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough's Marriage Is Allegedly 'in Crisis'

The sun may be setting on the relationship between MSNBC's power couple, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, co-hosts of the popular morning show Morning Joe. Recent reports suggest that their professional partnership and personal union have hit turbulent waters, with sources close to the couple describing escalating tensions both on and off the air.

The seeds of discord were reportedly sown in 2022 when the couple relocated their lives and work to Jupiter, Florida. This move, allegedly spearheaded by Scarborough without much consultation with Brzezinski, seems to have been the catalyst for their current struggles. An insider revealed to Closer, "Spending every waking moment together is just too much" for the 61-year-old Scarborough and 57-year-old Brzezinski. The source added, "Their on-air bickering has escalated into full-blown fighting, and the cracks in their relationship are becoming more apparent."

The couple's transition from co-hosts to life partners has been a subject of public fascination since they first appeared together on Morning Joe in 2007. At that time, both were married to other people — Scarborough to his second wife, Susan Waren, and Brzezinski to Jim Hoffer. Their colleague Willie Geist, who co-anchored the show in its early days, observed the gradual evolution of their relationship. "You had two single people, I think they always had a good relationship, they always had good chemistry, so I was not surprised by it. I was happy for them," Geist shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2017 via Closer.

Following their respective divorces – Scarborough's in 2013 and Brzezinski's in 2016 – rumors of a romantic involvement began to circulate. A GQ profile from September 2016 noted that the pair were "frequently spotted outside 30 Rock, traveling together on Nantucket and in Charleston, or sitting at tables for two over cozy dinners in Manhattan." Their engagement was announced on air in May 2017, followed by a secret wedding ceremony at the National Archives in Washington D.C. in November 2018.

However, their fairy-tale romance seems to have hit a rough patch with the move to Florida. According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, Brzezinski was "blindsided" by the decision. "Her friends, favorite restaurants and shops are all in the Big Apple, and she had no intention of leaving. She went along for the sake of the show and their relationship but was never happy about it."

The couple's professional life has also seen its share of drama. In July, MSNBC briefly pulled Morning Joe off the air following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a move that reportedly infuriated Scarborough. "We were very surprised. We were very disappointed," he told the audience when the show returned. Insiders claim that Scarborough threatened to quit if such an incident occurred again, an abrupt decision that allegedly upset Brzezinski.

The tension has apparently spilled over into their on-air dynamic, with recent reports suggesting that their once-endearing banter has turned sour. An insider told In Touch, "The bosses have been forced to intervene to correct course. Their couple's banter has gone from adorable to annoying. Even guests complain how uncomfortable they are on set when those two are fighting!" The source added, "The fear is that with the election coming up, these two will get worse!"

One particularly heated exchange reportedly saw Scarborough lashing out at Brzezinski for "raising your voice," prompting MSNBC executives to stage an emergency intervention. As the couple navigates this challenging period, concerns are mounting about the future of both their personal and professional relationships. As a second insider confirmed to Closer, "They're in crisis mode and there are concerns they may not make it."